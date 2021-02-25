Analysts Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. BRF reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRF.

Get BRF alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

BRF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,647. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BRF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.