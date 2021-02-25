Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $41.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

