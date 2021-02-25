Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $135.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.14 million and the highest is $135.70 million. Stratasys posted sales of $160.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $513.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.56 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.37 million, with estimates ranging from $534.40 million to $562.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of SSYS opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $7,874,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

