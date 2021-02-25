Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $184.69. 64,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,196. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.