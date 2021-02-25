Analysts Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

TSHA opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

