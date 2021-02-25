Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 741,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 130,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

