Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

