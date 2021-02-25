Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $375.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.40 million to $378.76 million. Atlas posted sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

