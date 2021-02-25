Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.84 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

