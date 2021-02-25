Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.28. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.63, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.