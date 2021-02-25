Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,738. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.