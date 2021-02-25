Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $763.38 Million

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $763.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $743.40 million and the highest is $776.50 million. First Horizon posted sales of $477.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.