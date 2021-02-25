Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.