Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.01). iRobot posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,233. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

