Analysts Expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $122.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $197.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $536.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $153,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

