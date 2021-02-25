Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.94 Million

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce sales of $947.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.18 million and the lowest is $934.70 million. Meritor posted sales of $871.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Insiders have sold a total of 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

