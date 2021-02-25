Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

