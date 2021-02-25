Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

