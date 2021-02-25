Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

MRO opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

