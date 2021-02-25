Analysts Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

