Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

2/25/2021 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/9/2021 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead product Ayvakit is approved to treat PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Its efforts to expand the drug’s label are encouraging too. Ayvakit is also being studied for advanced, indolent and smoldering forms of systemic mastocytosis. A tentative label expansion of the drug will drive growth. Moreover, its second drug Gavreto, which is co-developed with Roche is approved for two types of cancer indications. Further, other pipeline candidates are progressing well. However, the company is heavily dependent on partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit and Gavreto got approved only recently. The recent pipeline and regulatory setbacks are an added concern. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 results. Blueprint Medicines has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

1/27/2021 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/12/2021 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $121.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BPMC stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,281. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

