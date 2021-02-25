Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY):

2/24/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/23/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

