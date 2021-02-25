Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/25/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $77.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 620,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,248. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
