Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $77.00.

1/29/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 620,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,248. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

