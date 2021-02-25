Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/18/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/15/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 2/12/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 1/26/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 1/11/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 1/7/2021 – Invitation Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.
- 1/5/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
Shares of INVH opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.