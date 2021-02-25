Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/15/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

2/12/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/26/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/11/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/7/2021 – Invitation Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/5/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of INVH opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Get Invitation Homes Inc alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.