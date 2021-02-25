Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renault (RNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renault (EPA: RNO):

2/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Renault was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.97 ($43.49) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.87 and a 200-day moving average of €29.72. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

