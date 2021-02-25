Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 321.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.