Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

