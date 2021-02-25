Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) recently:

2/10/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/9/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DNKEY stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.