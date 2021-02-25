Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) recently:
- 2/10/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 2/9/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/27/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
DNKEY stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.
