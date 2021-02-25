Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.75.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75.
- 1/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.
Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.28. 1,684,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,169. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.
The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.89%.
