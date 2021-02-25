Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (MTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE: MTY) recently:

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00.

2/17/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MTY stock opened at C$53.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -35.80. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

