Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $420.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $360.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $390.00 to $500.00.

2/10/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/4/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $409.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

2/3/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $475.00.

1/6/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $408.96 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

