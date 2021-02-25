Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vinci (VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2021 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2021 – Vinci had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2021 – Vinci had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2021 – Vinci had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2021 – Vinci had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/14/2021 – Vinci had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci Sa has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

