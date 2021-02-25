Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $79.45

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.45, but opened at $66.46. Anaplan shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 18,464 shares traded.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

