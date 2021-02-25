Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.06. 2,128,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,530,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company has a market cap of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

