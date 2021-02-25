Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($1.00). 61,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 112,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

