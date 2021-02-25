Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,841.50 ($37.12), but opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.67). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,986.62 ($39.02), with a volume of 1,776,355 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £40.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,651.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,212.56.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

