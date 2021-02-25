Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 118,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

