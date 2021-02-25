Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 134 ($1.75) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,975.50 ($38.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,651.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,996 ($39.14).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

