Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83), but opened at GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 3,327,269 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £244.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.42.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.