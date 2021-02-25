Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.10 ($74.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

