Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Trading Down 7.9%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 6,380,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 1,730,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
