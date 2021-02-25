Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Trading Down 7.9%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 6,380,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 1,730,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

