Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

