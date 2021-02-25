ANON (ANON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $26,121.88 and approximately $171.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.