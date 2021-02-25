ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 12.2%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $336.83 and last traded at $338.46. Approximately 1,245,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 449,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $827,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.