ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 12.2%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $336.83 and last traded at $338.46. Approximately 1,245,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 449,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.37.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $827,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.