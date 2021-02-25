Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Purchases $328,258.26 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 7,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $328,258.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 129,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
