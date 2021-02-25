Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

AM opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

