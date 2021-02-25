Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 379,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

