Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $305.79 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

