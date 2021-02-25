Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.85% from the stock’s current price.

ATE traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.20. 707,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,090. The firm has a market cap of C$201.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$8.90.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

