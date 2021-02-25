Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $5.30 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $5.30 or 0.00010301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 367% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00502552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00477515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00071112 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

